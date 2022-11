Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol Stewart Rhodes testified in is own defense Monday — denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Law Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol Audio will be available later today. Stewart Rhodes testified in is own defense Monday — denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor