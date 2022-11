Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment Season 5 of the Netflix drama begins streaming Wednesday, and offers sordid details from the life of a younger Prince Charles — just as the real-life Charles has begun his reign as king.

Review TV Reviews Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment Audio will be available later today. Season 5 of the Netflix drama begins streaming Wednesday, and offers sordid details from the life of a younger Prince Charles — just as the real-life Charles has begun his reign as king. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor