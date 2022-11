How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona Lewis came up in rock, but proved his country chops on the 1968 album Another Place, Another Time. The music suited his piano style, and the lyrics fit the emotions he brought to every performance.

