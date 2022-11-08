A vote for 'Black Disability Politics'

It's Election Day, and Brittany's focusing on those long lines at the polls. For years there's been a lot of talk about voter disenfranchisement - especially for Black and Brown voters who wait for hours to cast a ballot. But Brittany's guest thinks of those lines differently.



Sami Schalk is the author of Black Disability Politics. She argues that by focusing on the intersection of disability and Black liberation you can find creative ways to address systemic oppression. Long lines are just one example of where Black and disabled oppression meet.



You can find Sami's book here.



This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Carleigh Strange.