Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar" NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president.

Author Interviews Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar" Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar" Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor