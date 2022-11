The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act In Brackeen v. Haaland, the Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which prioritizes placing Native children in the foster care or adoption system with Native families.

National The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act In Brackeen v. Haaland, the Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which prioritizes placing Native children in the foster care or adoption system with Native families.