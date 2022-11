What voters want from the candidates they're voting for On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for.

Elections What voters want from the candidates they're voting for What voters want from the candidates they're voting for Audio will be available later today. On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor