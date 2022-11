#2291: The Click and Clack Winterization Kit : The Best of Car Talk Alan from Texas is relocating to Burlington, Vermont and wants to know if he can bring his Ford Bronco along, too. Click and Clack give Alan a primer on snow tires, block heaters, tire chains and the most important detail: what type of Bronko Nagurski longjohns to buy. That and more on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2291: The Click and Clack Winterization Kit #2291: The Click and Clack Winterization Kit Listen · 38:11 38:11 Alan from Texas is relocating to Burlington, Vermont and wants to know if he can bring his Ford Bronco along, too. Click and Clack give Alan a primer on snow tires, block heaters, tire chains and the most important detail: what type of Bronko Nagurski longjohns to buy. That and more on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor