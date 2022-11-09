Accessibility links
Michigan Results: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins in Michigan Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins race for governor over Republican Tudor Dixon.

Politics

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University on Nov. 7, in East Lansing, Mich. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University on Nov. 7, in East Lansing, Mich.

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and Whitmer's deployment of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in the campaign.

Whitmer beat political novice Tudor Dixon in the Republican nominee's first run for public office. Dixon was best known as a commentator on conservative news networks prior to winning the Republican nomination in a crowded GOP primary.

Whitmer is a big supporter of abortion rights and has gone to court to block a 1931 Michigan abortion ban from taking effect, earning her a national following.