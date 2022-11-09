Accessibility links
Kentucky rejects amendment to enshrine abortion ban Amendment 2 would have added language to the state constitution rejecting a right to abortion, effectively leaving the question to Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature.

Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have affirmed no right to abortion

Aprile Rickert

FromLouisville Public Media

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker walks with his eldest daughter, Kaylin Booker, during a press conference after addressing the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson. Jon Cherry/Getty Images hide caption

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker walks with his eldest daughter, Kaylin Booker, during a press conference after addressing the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky voters have rejected adding language to the state constitution that would make it harder to challenge abortion restrictions in the state, according to a call by The Associated Press.

