Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have affirmed no right to abortion

Jon Cherry/Getty Images
toggle caption
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker walks with his eldest daughter, Kaylin Booker, during a press conference after addressing the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
hide caption
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker walks with his eldest daughter, Kaylin Booker, during a press conference after addressing the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky voters have rejected adding language to the state constitution that would make it harder to challenge abortion restrictions in the state, according to a call by The Associated Press.