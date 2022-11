The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda.

The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country Listen · 2:52 2:52 We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor