The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

National The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races Listen · 4:33 4:33 In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor