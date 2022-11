What issues drove Americans to vote? We hear from some voters On Tuesday, Americans went out to vote. We hear from many voters who told us the reasons why they cast their ballots

National What issues drove Americans to vote? We hear from some voters What issues drove Americans to vote? We hear from some voters Listen · 1:46 1:46 On Tuesday, Americans went out to vote. We hear from many voters who told us the reasons why they cast their ballots Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor