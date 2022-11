How the hot-button issues of abortion and inflation played out in Midterm elections Heading into the midterm elections, abortion rights and the economy were very important issues to voters.

Politics How the hot-button issues of abortion and inflation played out in Midterm elections How the hot-button issues of abortion and inflation played out in Midterm elections Listen · 4:14 4:14 Heading into the midterm elections, abortion rights and the economy were very important issues to voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor