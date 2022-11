Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.

National Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state Listen · 3:25 3:25 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor