Meta is notifying thousands of workers that their positions have been eliminated Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is laying off thousands of employees. The cuts are the first major workforce reduction there since the company was founded 18 years ago.

Business Meta is notifying thousands of workers that their positions have been eliminated Meta is notifying thousands of workers that their positions have been eliminated Listen · 3:28 3:28 Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is laying off thousands of employees. The cuts are the first major workforce reduction there since the company was founded 18 years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor