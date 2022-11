Democrat Wes Moore was elected governor in a historic Maryland race Democrat Wes Moore speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep after being elected Maryland's first Black governor. Moore won the office over Republican Dan Cox.

Democrat Wes Moore speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep after being elected Maryland's first Black governor. Moore won the office over Republican Dan Cox.