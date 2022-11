With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, the race in Nevada is too close to call Republican Adam Laxalt has a razor thin lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez-Masto. In the House, one race has been called for the GOP. Three Democrats are favored to hold onto their seats

Republican Adam Laxalt has a razor thin lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez-Masto. In the House, one race has been called for the GOP. Three Democrats are favored to hold onto their seats