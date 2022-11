Robert Draper, author of 'Weapons of Mass Delusion,' examines the GOP's future NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Robert Draper, journalist and author of Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, about midterm election results and the future of the GOP.

