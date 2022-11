It's still undecided which party controls the House and Senate Republicans had been forecast in recent days to gain 12-25 seats in the House. Democrats appear to have stemmed the Republican tide.

Politics It's still undecided which party controls the House and Senate It's still undecided which party controls the House and Senate Listen · 2:58 2:58 Republicans had been forecast in recent days to gain 12-25 seats in the House. Democrats appear to have stemmed the Republican tide. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor