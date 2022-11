A ballot measure passed in Missouri requiring Kansas City to spend more on police NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Quinton Lucas, the Democratic mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, who discusses how the 2022 elections could affect police funding and cannabis use.

Politics A ballot measure passed in Missouri requiring Kansas City to spend more on police A ballot measure passed in Missouri requiring Kansas City to spend more on police Listen · 5:05 5:05 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Quinton Lucas, the Democratic mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, who discusses how the 2022 elections could affect police funding and cannabis use. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor