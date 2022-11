The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely NPR national political correspondent Don Gonyea and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro break down the midterm election results.

Elections The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely Listen · 3:39 3:39 NPR national political correspondent Don Gonyea and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro break down the midterm election results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor