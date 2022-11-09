Election Roundup: The Fate Of Congress Is Still Up In The Air

For weeks, Republicans have been predicting a "red wave" would wash over the U.S. this midterm cycle.

But that wave did not materialize.

Control of Congress is still up in the air, with both the Senate and the House too close to call.

Many Democratic incumbents outperformed expectations and held onto their seats.

The party even flipped a Republican Senate seat in Pennsylvania – where Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

We'll check in on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and others throughout the show today. And we'll hear live calls from voters across the United States.

The Hill's Reid Wilson, WESA's Chris Potter, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark, WLRN's Veronica Zaragovia, and Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler join us for the conversation.

