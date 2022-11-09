Accessibility links
Election Roundup: The Fate Of Congress Is Still Up In The Air : 1A For weeks, Republicans have been predicting a "red wave" would wash over the U.S. this midterm cycle.

But that wave did not materialize.

Control of Congress is still up in the air, with both the Senate and the House still too close to call.

We'll check in on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and others throughout the show today. And we'll hear live calls from voters across the United States.

People wait in line outside the Washington Park Library to cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting for the elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

People wait in line outside the Washington Park Library to cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting for the elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Many Democratic incumbents outperformed expectations and held onto their seats.

The party even flipped a Republican Senate seat in Pennsylvania – where Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

We'll check in on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and others throughout the show today. And we'll hear live calls from voters across the United States.

The Hill's Reid Wilson, WESA's Chris Potter, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark, WLRN's Veronica Zaragovia, and Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler join us for the conversation.

