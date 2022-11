Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony Russian authorities are moving basketball player Brittney Griner to a remote penal colony. Her lawyers don't know where it is. Neither does the U.S. Embassy, which is calling for consular access.

Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony

Russian authorities are moving basketball player Brittney Griner to a remote penal colony. Her lawyers don't know where it is. Neither does the U.S. Embassy, which is calling for consular access.