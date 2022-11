In a post-midterm world, can you govern a divided nation? NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jim Messina, former President Obama's White House deputy chief of staff, and Republican strategist Ron Bonjean on how to govern a divided country after the midterms.

Elections In a post-midterm world, can you govern a divided nation? In a post-midterm world, can you govern a divided nation? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jim Messina, former President Obama's White House deputy chief of staff, and Republican strategist Ron Bonjean on how to govern a divided country after the midterms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor