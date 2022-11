Meta lays off 11,000 employees Facebook's parent company Meta laid off 11 thousand workers. This is the first large-scale workforce reduction in the company's 18-year history.

Facebook's parent company Meta laid off 11 thousand workers. This is the first large-scale workforce reduction in the company's 18-year history.