Democrats win Michigan and Minnesota state legislatures, defying expectations NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Governing Magazine reporter Alan Greenblatt about Democrats defying the odds in state legislatures like Michigan and Minnesota, where they flipped three chambers.

Elections Democrats win Michigan and Minnesota state legislatures, defying expectations Democrats win Michigan and Minnesota state legislatures, defying expectations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Governing Magazine reporter Alan Greenblatt about Democrats defying the odds in state legislatures like Michigan and Minnesota, where they flipped three chambers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor