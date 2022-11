What the midterms mean for Donald Trump's brand NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa about how candidates endorsed by former President Trump had a mixed record in competitive districts.

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa about how candidates endorsed by former President Trump had a mixed record in competitive districts.