Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats

Enlarge this image toggle caption John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here.

Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.

His election in the state's 17th District brings to Congress the first openly gay member from Illinois and is a win for Democrats looking to keep seats, especially in rural areas.

The seat opened when Bustos announced her retirement earlier this year, potentially leaving Sen. Dick Durbin as Illinois' only congressional Democrat outside of Chicago.