News brief: Georgia runoff, GOP's 'red wave' is stopped, Russia to leave Kherson U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia head to a December runoff. Democrats avoided a "red wave" in the midterm elections. Russia says it's withdrawing from a key port city, but Ukraine is skeptical.

Politics News brief: Georgia runoff, GOP's 'red wave' is stopped, Russia to leave Kherson News brief: Georgia runoff, GOP's 'red wave' is stopped, Russia to leave Kherson Listen · 11:01 11:01 U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia head to a December runoff. Democrats avoided a "red wave" in the midterm elections. Russia says it's withdrawing from a key port city, but Ukraine is skeptical. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor