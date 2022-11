Republicans were expecting a landslide victory, but that didn't happen NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about the Republican party's plans for 2024 after falling short on midterm promises.

Politics Republicans were expecting a landslide victory, but that didn't happen Republicans were expecting a landslide victory, but that didn't happen Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about the Republican party's plans for 2024 after falling short on midterm promises. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor