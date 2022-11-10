Archaeologists find an ivory comb from 1700 B.C.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I've been growing a beard. I'll shave it eventually. And maybe this will be the prompt to do that. Archaeologists found a comb from 1,700 B.C. And according to The Washington Post, this ivory comb reveals an ancient problem with beard lice. A sentence is inscribed, which translates to, may this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard. Maybe a clean-shaven face would just be better.

It's MORNING EDITION.

