Archaeologists find an ivory comb from 1700 B.C. The Washington Post reports the comb reveals an ancient problem with beard lice. A sentence is inscribed on the comb which translates to: May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.

History Archaeologists find an ivory comb from 1700 B.C. Archaeologists find an ivory comb from 1700 B.C. Listen · 0:26 0:26 The Washington Post reports the comb reveals an ancient problem with beard lice. A sentence is inscribed on the comb which translates to: May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor