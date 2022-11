NASA returns to its old training grounds: The moonlike lava fields of Arizona As NASA prepares to return humans to the moon in 2025, it is testing a rover and other gear on a piece of land in Arizona where astronauts and engineers tried out Apollo mission gear 60 years ago.

Space NASA returns to its old training grounds: The moonlike lava fields of Arizona NASA returns to its old training grounds: The moonlike lava fields of Arizona Listen · 3:53 3:53 As NASA prepares to return humans to the moon in 2025, it is testing a rover and other gear on a piece of land in Arizona where astronauts and engineers tried out Apollo mission gear 60 years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor