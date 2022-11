Ukraine is skeptical of Russian claims that it is withdrawing from Kherson Russian officials made an announcement that they are withdrawing troops from the key city of Kherson. The city is the capital of a region Russia claims to have annexed.

Europe Ukraine is skeptical of Russian claims that it is withdrawing from Kherson Ukraine is skeptical of Russian claims that it is withdrawing from Kherson Listen · 3:55 3:55 Russian officials made an announcement that they are withdrawing troops from the key city of Kherson. The city is the capital of a region Russia claims to have annexed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor