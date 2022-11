Candidates and political action committees spent nearly $17 billion on midterms NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ciara Torres-Spelliscy of the Brennan Center, about how campaign spending trends shaped the midterm elections, and how they could affect future elections.

Politics Candidates and political action committees spent nearly $17 billion on midterms Candidates and political action committees spent nearly $17 billion on midterms Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ciara Torres-Spelliscy of the Brennan Center, about how campaign spending trends shaped the midterm elections, and how they could affect future elections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor