Proposition 31 passes in California: flavored tobacco will be banned Californians voted overwhelmingly to uphold a ban on flavored tobacco products — including e-cigarettes. Anti-smoking advocates hope more states and federal regulators will follow.

Health Proposition 31 passes in California: flavored tobacco will be banned Proposition 31 passes in California: flavored tobacco will be banned Audio will be available later today. Californians voted overwhelmingly to uphold a ban on flavored tobacco products — including e-cigarettes. Anti-smoking advocates hope more states and federal regulators will follow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor