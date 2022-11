The climate summit is drawing attention to Egypt's poor human rights record The United Nation's annual climate conference is supposed to be the forum for the world to address global warming — but in Egypt many activist voices aren't being heard.

Middle East The climate summit is drawing attention to Egypt's poor human rights record The climate summit is drawing attention to Egypt's poor human rights record Audio will be available later today. The United Nation's annual climate conference is supposed to be the forum for the world to address global warming — but in Egypt many activist voices aren't being heard. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor