Canadian birders in British Columbia help a hummingbird migrate south

Clive and Susan Keen told the CBC that unusual autumn warmth likely confused the bird. Once the first snow fell, the couple captured the bird and drove it nine hours south and set it free in a park.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Long after it should've migrated south for the winter, the hummingbird remained. Birders Clive and Susan Keen told the CBC that the unusual autumn warmth in Canada's British Columbia likely confused the hummingbird. But once the first snow fell and the bird stayed, the two got worried. So they captured the hummingbird, drove it nine hours south and set it free in a park near a bird feeder, hoping it might return next spring. It's MORNING EDITION.

