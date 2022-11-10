Black films that changed the game

Enlarge this image Hannah Kozak/Netflix; Michael Moriatis/IFC; Netflix; Jean Whiteside/HBO Max; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR Hannah Kozak/Netflix; Michael Moriatis/IFC; Netflix; Jean Whiteside/HBO Max; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR



It's a big week in Black cinema as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters Friday. But on the same day, another film dropped that may be just as powerful in its message about Black moviemaking. Is This Black Enough For You? pays homage to the decades of creativity that made the celebrated Marvel movie possible – and deeply influenced cinema as we know it.



Host Brittany Luse sits down with Elvis Mitchell, the longtime film critic who directed the documentary. They dig into the ingenuity of Black filmmakers through the 1960s and '70s, the industry's chronic undervaluing of Blaxploitation films and the one Black classic that led to the demise of an era.



Then, Brittany talks a different kind of homage with Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle – the brains behind the sitcom South Side and the variety show send-up Sherman's Showcase. The comedy duo reveal why writing jokes around very specific references can appeal to broader audiences, and how parody can sometimes be the highest form of love.

