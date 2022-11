A new climate reality is taking shape as renewables become widespread New York Times science writer David Wallace-Wells says the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen dramatically. Nevertheless, we're still facing painful, long-lasting changes to the planet.

Weather A new climate reality is taking shape as renewables become widespread A new climate reality is taking shape as renewables become widespread Listen · 36:37 36:37 New York Times science writer David Wallace-Wells says the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen dramatically. Nevertheless, we're still facing painful, long-lasting changes to the planet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor