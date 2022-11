Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, raising concerns about climate change Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, which is rare in November, raising concerns about climate change. After downing trees and causing flooding, the storm is headed north.

Climate Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, raising concerns about climate change Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, raising concerns about climate change Listen · 2:15 2:15 Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, which is rare in November, raising concerns about climate change. After downing trees and causing flooding, the storm is headed north. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor