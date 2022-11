Why one Texas school district is offering grief training to mental health providers Schools across the U.S. are seeing more students struggle with grief, but are ill-equipped to support them. One school district in Texas is training its mental health providers to help them cope.

Education Why one Texas school district is offering grief training to mental health providers Schools across the U.S. are seeing more students struggle with grief, but are ill-equipped to support them. One school district in Texas is training its mental health providers to help them cope.