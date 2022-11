Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77 Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77. She was one of the key figures in the Tropicalia movement of the 1960s.

Obituaries Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77 Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77 Listen · 2:46 2:46 Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77. She was one of the key figures in the Tropicalia movement of the 1960s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor