Twitter's blue checkmarks now indicate something other than a verified account Twitter has overhauled its system of marking verified accounts with blue checkmarks. Some still indicate verified accounts, but others indicate that a user has a monthly subscription.

Technology Twitter's blue checkmarks now indicate something other than a verified account Twitter's blue checkmarks now indicate something other than a verified account Listen · 4:24 4:24 Twitter has overhauled its system of marking verified accounts with blue checkmarks. Some still indicate verified accounts, but others indicate that a user has a monthly subscription. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor