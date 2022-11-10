Election Roundup: The 'Blue Wall', Down Ballots, And The Latest

Results are still being declared in the U.S. midterm elections. Control of Congress hangs in the balance.

Republicans seem poised to take control of the House of Representatives. But the Senate fight is on a knife's edge.

While Democrats performed better than expected, the party knows that if they lose control of either chamber of Congress, Republicans will block President Joe Biden's agenda. But against all the odds, how did the president's party prove so hard for Republicans to beat?

And will the results cause many in the GOP to rethink who they want at the top of their presidential ticket in 2024?

Later, we discuss how the U.S. voted down the ballot during these midterms. Millions weighed in on a range of measures from recreational drugs, to abortion rights, to sports betting, and the climate crisis.

So what was approved or rejected? And what can we expect to see put to the test in 2024?

We're joined by political analyst Rina Shah, Democracy for America's Chris Scott, KNUR's Lucia Starbuck, and Axios' Jeremy Duda.

We also speak to The 19th's Shefali Luthra, Kentucky Public Media's Divya Karthikeyen, the San Francisco Chronicle's Joe Garofoli, and Maryland Matters' Danielle Gaines.

