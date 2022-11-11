Accessibility links
Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won reelection in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, holding on to a vulnerable House of Representatives seat for the party, according to the Associated Press.

Elections

Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House

Enlarge this image

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., campaigns in Las Vegas in October. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., campaigns in Las Vegas in October.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won reelection in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, holding on to a vulnerable House of Representatives seat for the party, according to the Associated Press.

Titus was up against Republican Mark Robertson, a financial planner and veteran, who tried to tie Titus with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Titus, meanwhile, campaigned on the keeping abortion legal and said Republicans have no plan to fight inflation and threats to democracy.

Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races

Elections

Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races

Titus out-fundraised her opponent throughout the cycle, but outside groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, spent millions on the race.

The seat was impacted by redistricting by the Democratic-led state legislature last year and made what was once a safe Democratic seat more competitive. It remained a close race in the final stretch of the election.

Titus was first elected to Congress in 2008 and serves on the House Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Homeland Security committees.

Loading...