Here's where veterans and active-duty military can get a freebie Dozens of companies across the U.S. are offering freebies and discounts to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

These 12 restaurants are offering discounts on Veterans Day

Gavin Kinney holds up a sign thanking veterans at the 2015 Veterans Day Parade in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Gavin Kinney holds up a sign thanking veterans at the 2015 Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dozens of major retailers and companies are offering discounts and freebies for veterans and active-duty military members this year. Here's a roundup of some of what's happening on Nov. 11.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos to any veteran or active-duty member.

Starbucks is giving away free tall-sized coffee to any veteran or active duty member all day long.

Purchasing a beverage at Hooters will get each veteran or active-duty member a free meal from the restaurant's special menu.

Krispy Kreme is giving all veterans and active-duty members a free doughnut and coffee all day on Friday.

Veterans and active-duty members who show up to Olive Garden will get a free meal from its special menu — including its never-ending breadsticks.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Red Lobster is giving away its Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw to veterans and active-duty members.

From 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wendy's is giving free breakfast combos to those with a valid military ID.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TGI Fridays is giving veterans and active-duty members a free lunch from its special menu.

California Pizza Kitchen is giving veterans and active military a free meal and non-alcoholic beverage.

All retired and active military members can get a free doughnut from Dunkin' on Friday.

IHOP is giving veterans and active-duty military a free stack of Red, White & Blueberry pancakes on Friday.

And Smashburger is giving away free burgers or sandwiches to active-duty members, and veterans, all day on Friday.

Most businesses require proof of military service or veteran status in order to get the deals.