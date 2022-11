At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist Alvarez dreamed of being a singer, but she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and put her dreams aside to make a living. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try.

Music News At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist Alvarez dreamed of being a singer, but she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and put her dreams aside to make a living. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try.