Remembering author Kurt Vonnegut, who would have turned 100 on Friday On what would've been Kurt Vonnegut's 100th birthday, Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep shares a memorable interview he did with the writer in 2006. Vonnegut died in 2007.

Author Interviews Remembering author Kurt Vonnegut, who would have turned 100 on Friday Remembering author Kurt Vonnegut, who would have turned 100 on Friday Listen · 7:19 7:19 On what would've been Kurt Vonnegut's 100th birthday, Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep shares a memorable interview he did with the writer in 2006. Vonnegut died in 2007. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor